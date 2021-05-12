Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $19.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.35. 82,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,486. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $468.09 and its 200-day moving average is $440.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.