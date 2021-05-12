Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

