Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $30,289,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,780,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.08. 97,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The company has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $524.34 and its 200-day moving average is $519.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

