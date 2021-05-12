Gratus Capital LLC Sells 498 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $10,581,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.13. 39,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

