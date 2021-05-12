Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dynatrace by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. 62,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

