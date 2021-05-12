Great Elm Capital Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GECC opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Great Elm Capital worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

