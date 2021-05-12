Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 49,520 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of US Foods worth $29,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 13,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

