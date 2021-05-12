Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,778 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of iRobot worth $20,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,453. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.