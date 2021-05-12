Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 48,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.39. 27,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

