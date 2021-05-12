Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $64,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.41.

Expedia Group stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.03. 26,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.50. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.