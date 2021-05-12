Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $47.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,322. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,385.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.