Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 301,557 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301,557 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,216. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.67 and a 200 day moving average of $169.39. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

