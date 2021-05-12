Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 798 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. The company has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

