Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GBNH opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

