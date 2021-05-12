Greenleaf Trust Has $423,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.08. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,648 shares of company stock worth $39,487,395. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

