Greenleaf Trust Has $463,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 182.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

