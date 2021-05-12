Greenleaf Trust Invests $482,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

