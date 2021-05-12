Greenleaf Trust Sells 132 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

