Greif (NYSE:GEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.98

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Greif by 2.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

