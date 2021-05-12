Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.73. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.24 ($1.56).

In related news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.94 ($13,000.97).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit