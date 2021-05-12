Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.73. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.24 ($1.56).

In related news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.94 ($13,000.97).

