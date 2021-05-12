Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $7.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,722. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

