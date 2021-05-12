GSE Systems (GVP) to Release Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

