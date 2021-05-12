Guess’ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,560% compared to the typical volume of 813 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

