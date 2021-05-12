Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $21.98.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
