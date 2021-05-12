Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

