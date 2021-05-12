Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of GHLD stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,319. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

