Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $404.40

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404.40 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 397.92 ($5.20), with a volume of 119506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.40 ($5.10).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a market cap of £774.41 million and a PE ratio of 19.49.

In related news, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

