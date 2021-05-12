Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.67. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

