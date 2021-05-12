Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

