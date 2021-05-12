Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

