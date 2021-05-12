Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.01 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.