Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.