Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.