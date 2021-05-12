Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,900 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $263.03 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average of $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,744. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

