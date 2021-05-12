Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up to $47.99

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.99, but opened at $50.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 5,212 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

