Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.