Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.27 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,319. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $691.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,027 shares of company stock worth $2,409,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

