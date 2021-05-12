Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

HRMY stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 435,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

