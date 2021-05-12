Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 24,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

