Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €27.00 Price Target

home24 (ETR:H24) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ETR:H24 opened at €15.01 ($17.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. home24 has a 1 year low of €4.21 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $436.00 million and a P/E ratio of -24.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.22.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

