Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

HWKN opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Hawkins by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

