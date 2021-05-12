HC Wainwright Increases Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Price Target to $2.00

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

