Head to Head Survey: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -29.54% -20.61% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -35.51% -34.02%

67.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and TCR2 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 12.32 -$34.79 million N/A N/A TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -4.19

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forma Therapeutics and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 135.82%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.29, suggesting a potential upside of 123.81%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats TCR2 Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial. It is also developing TC-510 for, GPC3, IL-15, and Allogenic for solid tumors, as well as DC70 for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

