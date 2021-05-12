Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HAACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 12th

Health Assurance Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HAACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 12th. Health Assurance Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Health Assurance Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAACU. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $108,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

