Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post $175.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.12 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $695.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $700.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 3,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.