Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 11,020 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $32,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,099.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $3,564.00.

HGBL stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $2,600,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

