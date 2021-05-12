Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 50,000 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $105,529.92.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $3,564.00.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.