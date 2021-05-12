Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRX. Raymond James raised Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.10.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$8.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.71.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

