Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

