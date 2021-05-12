Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Stan R. Soroka Sells 41,926 Shares

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HGV opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.54 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $46.57.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
