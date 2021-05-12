Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Stan R. Soroka Sells 41,926 Shares

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HGV opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.54 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $94,324,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $34,491,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.