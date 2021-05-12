Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $277,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

